Grenville County O.P.P. lay over 100 charges Easter weekend

KEMPTVILLE – Grenville County O.P.P. say they laid over 100 charges over the Easter weekend as part of a province-wide safety campaign.

There were 102 charges laid – most of those for speeding.

But 25 tickets were given out for people not wearing their seat belts, which was the theme of the campaign.

There were also two cases where stunt driving charges were laid – one driver was “drifting” a car in the Town of Prescott while another was on radar at 193 kilometers an hour on Highway 401 in Augusta Township.