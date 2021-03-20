Brockville police arrest man accused of luring underage girl online

BROCKVILLE – A sexually-charged social media post involving someone identifying themselves as an underage girl has led Brockville police to arrest a 40-year-old man.

The suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning (March 18) and charged with luring and invitation to sexual touching after a complaint was logged day before.

Police say the post is between the accused and “an unknown subject who identified themselves as a 12-year-old girl.”

Brockville police say they are not releasing any more information at this time, including the identity of the suspect.