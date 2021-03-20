Trustee for Catholic school board dies

KEMPTVILLE – A trustee with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario has died.

Robin Reil had been on the school board for nearly 18 years, including a stint as vice chairman in 2016, the CDSBEO said in a statement Saturday.

Prior to being a trustee, he had been a teacher, principal and vice principal in the area for over three decades.

Reil represented Brockville, Smiths Falls and Leeds County on the Catholic board.

Board chairman Todd Lalonde called Reil a “champion for Catholic schools and our board for over 50 years” and that his “dedication and enthusiasm as an educator and trustee is unparalleled.”

“Robin truly enjoyed being in our schools and was very proud of the work and accomplishments of our students and staff. He has, on many occasions, shared fond stories of his time as an educator, and I can say that we have truly lost not only a dear friend, but a strong advocate for Catholic education,” Lalonde said in a statement.

Robin Reil was 72.