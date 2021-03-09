Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday March 9, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, March 9, 2021:

There have been 309,927 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,631 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. Public Health Ontario says Monday’s update may be higher than expected due to catch up in Case Contact Management (CCM) system. There are 291,834 people recovered from the virus while 7,077 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 11,436,417 of which 13,891 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 890,698. The country has 22,276 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,391 in British Columbia, 1,920 in Alberta, 399 in Saskatchewan, 907 in Manitoba, 7,077 in Ontario, 10,481 in Quebec, 28 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 16 cases over the weekend to bring the regional total to 924 confirmed cases, of which 53 are active (four more than Friday) and 817 are recovered (12 more than Friday). There are 54 deaths to date. Two people are in hospital (one fewer than Friday), and no one in the ICU on a ventilator (down one from Friday). There is one active institutional outbreak (Perth Community Care). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 195 cases (37 active), Lanark County West 174 cases (eight active), Leeds-Grenville Central 98 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 129 cases (three active) and Leeds-Grenville West 123 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 27 cases over the weekend – 11 in SD&G and 16 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 2,897 cases, of which 178 are active (14 more than Friday) and 2,638 are resolved (13 more than Friday). There are 68 deaths to date. Five people are in hospital (one more than Friday) and none in the ICU (one fewer than Friday). There are eight active institutional outbreaks (three more than Friday). Testing was up 280 to 112,519. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,233 cases (47 active), SD&G 653 cases (50 active), Cornwall 770 cases (64 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 241 cases (17 active).

Vaccines: Ontario 912,486 (+21,882, updated daily); EOHU 9,617 (last update March 5, +378 from previous update March 4); LGL 4,796 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 1, +1,842 from previous update Feb. 22).

Two students at the Cornwall campus of St. Lawrence College have tested positive for COVID-19. The college tweeted Monday that the health unit has directly notified any high risk or close contacts. “We understand that the cases are not related,” SLC said in a statement. The students were last on campus on Thursday (March 4) “and were socially distanced while in an environment where personal protective equipment was being used,” the college said.

There’s concern confusion over the time between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine could lead to people not getting the shot at all. Health Canada says 21 days while the National Advisory Committee on Immunization says four months. Pfizer Canada recommends sticking to the 21 day time spread because there’s no evidence how effective the first shot is two months after getting it.

There were 1.7 million calls to B.C. call centers in the first three hours as people looked to book their vaccine appointments. The lines were open for the oldest residents – those over 90 and Aboriginal residents over 65.

Alberta is increasing the capacity in shopping malls and retail stores from 15 per cent to 25 per cent. The health minister also announced the easing of other restrictions including allowing weddings of up to 10 people and funerals with a maximum of 20 people.

This Thursday will be a COVID-19 National Day of Observance. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the day is meant to remember over 22,000 Canadian lives lost in the pandemic. It’s also a chance to acknowledge how our lives have changed over the past year.

