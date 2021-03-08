Body of Rebecca Neilson found by search party

BROCKVILLE – The body of a woman missing for just over a month has been found by a search party.

Community members discovered Rebecca Neilson’s body shortly into the search on Sunday around the area of her last known whereabouts, city police announced today.

The 46-year-old woman had been missing since Feb. 2, 2021.

“On behalf of the Brockville Police Service I would like to offer my condolences to Rebecca’s family and friends for their loss,” Staff Sgt. Andrew Harvie said in a statement.

The case has been turned over to the regional coroner to conduct an investigation.