Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday February 22, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, February 22, 2021:

There have been 293,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,087 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 275,854 people recovered from the virus while 6,861 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 10,694,158 of which 17,307 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 845,652. The country has 21,674 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,327 in British Columbia, 1,827 in Alberta, 372 in Saskatchewan, 884 in Manitoba, 6,861 in Ontario, 10,307 in Quebec, 25 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 852 confirmed cases, of which 14 are active and 784 are recovered. Fifty-four people have died to date. There are two people in hospital, including one in the ICU on a ventilator. There are two active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 147 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 163 cases (eight active), Leeds-Grenville Central 95 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 122 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 123 cases (three active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 2,701 confirmed cases, of which 130 are active and 2,504 are resolved. Sixty-seven people have died to date. There are 11 people in hospital, including one in the ICU. There are nine active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 107,757. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Quebec reported its lowest number of new cases in five months at 666 new cases Sunday and another 15 reported deaths. Health Minister Christian Dube tweeted that it was the “best day” since Sept. 23.

There were demonstrations in Alberta and B.C. on how the provinces are dealing with COVID-19. Hundreds against pandemic restrictions in Alberta were kept separated from pro-lockdown backers at the legislature in Edmonton by police and sheriffs.

With coronavirus variants moving through the population, Canada’s top doctor says it’s more important than every to maintain personal COVID-19 precautions. Dr. Theresa Tam says the 700 or so cases in the country could be the catalyst for a third wave.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.