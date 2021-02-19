Jewelry targeted in brazen daylight B&E

OXFORD MILLS – Provincial police are looking for the culprit or culprits who stole jewelry from a home Wednesday is a brazen daylight break-and-enter.

Grenville County O.P.P. say the thief or thieves got into a home on McGovern Road East, about seven kilometers southeast of Oxford Mills, between 8:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. while the homeowners were away.

The victim discovered the crime around 2 p.m. when they called police.

Jewelry and a jewelry stand and a pair of blue Beats headphones were taken.

The O.P.P.’s forensics unit has gone over the home and collected evidence.

If you have any information, call your local O.P.P. detachment.