Money for Brockville, Gananoque tourist draws

BROCKVILLE – The Ontario government has announced over $7 million for 87 festivals and events across the province to help them adhere to COVID-19 measures.

Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod says the pandemic has had an “unprecedented, devastating impact on arts, tourism and culture in the province” and this money will help organizations deliver “innovative and safe experiences.”

In our area, there’s $35,980 for The River of Lights in Brockville and $25,300 for It’s A Wonderful Life In Gananoque.

The money is from the Reconnect Festival and Event Program.