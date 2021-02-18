Police arrest three suspected car thieves; loaded handgun seized

LANSDOWNE/PRESCOTT – O.P.P. in Leeds-Grenville were able to arrest three suspected car thieves after a series of events earlier this week.

Leeds County O.P.P. say they stopped a stolen vehicle on the Thousand Islands Parkway Tuesday morning (Feb. 16) after spotting it on County Road 5.

While the driver was arrested and charged, officers saw another vehicle that appeared to be travelling with the one they stopped. It initially got away from them.

However, that second vehicle was spotted later in the day by a Grenville County O.P.P. officer in a Prescott parking lot where the driver and a passenger were arrested.

O.P.P. say they found several stolen key fobs, a loaded handgun, magazine and ammunition, cell phones and a bunch of cash in the vehicle.

Two men from Quebec, ages 19 and 23, and a 27-year-old woman from Toronto are facing a collective total of 31 criminal charges.