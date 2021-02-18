Another six figure lottery winner in Leeds-Grenville

GANANOQUE – For the second time in the space of a week, a resident in Leeds-Grenville has claimed a $100,000 prize in the lottery.

Marie Hallett of Gananoque matched the last six of seven numbers on Encore on last month’s Daily Grand draw.

The 66-year-old great-grandmother says she and her husband decided to check their tickets after hearing that someone had won another lottery jackpot.

“He (my husband) suggested we go to the store to check my tickets and if we won the big one to come to the window to get me,” Hallett said. “When I saw $100,000, I went to the window to wave him in and said it’s not the big one, and he said, ‘It’s big enough!’” she laughed.

She has no immediate plans for the money other than to put a new roof on their house.

The winning ticket was bought at the Gananoque Shoppers Drug Mart.

Last week, a contractor from Westport won $100,000 on Encore.