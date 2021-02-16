School buses cancelled in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – With a winter storm hitting parts of the region, school buses are cancelled today (Tuesday) across Leeds-Grenville.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario cancelled all buses serving Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools.

The Catholic District School Board schools remain open for those who can get to class. The Upper Canada District School Board schools are closed and it’s remote learning today.

A winter storm is hitting Eastern Ontario with 15-25 centimeters (6-10 inches) of snow expected by later today.

This is second time this school year that buses have been cancelled due to the weather.

The French transportation consortium has cancelled school buses for Brockville, Merrickville and Kemptville.

Transportation is cancelled today due to road and weather conditions. CDSBEO schools remain open. UCDSB schools will be closed and will provide a remote learning day. Stay safe. — STEO_cancellations (@STEOcancels) February 16, 2021