School buses cancelled in Leeds-Grenville

February 16, 2021

BROCKVILLE – With a winter storm hitting parts of the region, school buses are cancelled today (Tuesday) across Leeds-Grenville.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario cancelled all buses serving Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools.

The Catholic District School Board schools remain open for those who can get to class. The Upper Canada District School Board schools are closed and it’s remote learning today.

A winter storm is hitting Eastern Ontario with 15-25 centimeters (6-10 inches) of snow expected by later today.

This is second time this school year that buses have been cancelled due to the weather.

The French transportation consortium has cancelled school buses for Brockville, Merrickville and Kemptville.

