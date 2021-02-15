Brockville police save overdose victim

BROCKVILLE – Brockville police officers were able to save a person on Pearl Street from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

Police responded to a report of a “body” on the floor of a business Friday morning and “quickly realized” it was someone who had OD’d.

The victim was given naloxone and taken to Brockville General Hospital by paramedics where they’re treated and later released.

The local health unit has dealt with a significant increase in drug overdoses – 105 in the city and 165 in Leeds-Grenville and Lanark in 2020, compared to 60 in Brockville and 110 in the tri-county area in 2019.

All but 15 per cent of last year’s overdoses were related to fentanyl.

Health officials say the pandemic has only exacerbated the situation.