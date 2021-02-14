Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday February 14, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, February 14, 2021:

There have been 284,887 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,300 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 265,893 people recovered from the virus while 6,651 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 10,327,211 of which 32,143 have pending results.

(Health Canada did not update its statistics at 7 p.m. Saturday. The following were compiled by Newswatch from official provincial/territorial websites.) Canada’s coronavirus case total is 823,358. The country has 21,228 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,288 in British Columbia, 1,775 in Alberta, 354 in Saskatchewan, 866 in Manitoba, 6,651 in Ontario, 10,201 in Quebec, 22 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 840 total confirmed cases, of which 17 are active and 769 are recovered. Fifty-four people have died to date. There are two people in hospital, one in the ICU on a ventilator. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 147 cases (one active), Lanark County West 157 cases (10 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 95 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville East 120 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 120 cases (two active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends and statutory holidays)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 2,635 total cases. The number of active cases is 144 and resolved cases is 2,428. Sixty-three people have died to date. There are 19 people are in hospital. There are 13 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 105,843. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,167 cases (32 active), SD&G 592 cases (51 active), Cornwall 699 cases (50 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 177 cases (11 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends and statutory holidays)

The province will start in-vehicle passenger road tests on Tuesday at most DriveTest centers. The only places not doing them are in areas where the stay-at-home order is still in place (Toronto, Peel, York, North Bay-Parry Sound) and regions in grey-lockdown.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s election saw nobody going to the polls Saturday. The chief electoral officer called off all in-person voting after an outbreak in the capital region was linked to the U.K. variant. The exclusive mail-in ballot election will be done with ballots received by March 1.

