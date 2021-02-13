Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday February 13, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, February 13, 2021:

There have been 283,587 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,076 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. Toronto Public Health under-reported cases due to its data migration issue. There are 264,459 people recovered from the virus while 6,632 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 10,268,451 of which 38,345 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 820,306. The country has 21,162 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,288 in British Columbia, 1,760 in Alberta, 350 in Saskatchewan, 866 in Manitoba, 6,632 in Ontario, 10,173 in Quebec, 22 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added four cases Friday to bring the regional total to 840 confirmed cases to date. There are 17 active (three more than Thursday) and 769 are recovered (one more than Thursday). Fifty-four people have died to date. There are two people in hospital, one in the ICU on a ventilator. There are no active institutional outbreaks (Rosebridge Manor declared over Thursday). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 147 cases (one active), Lanark County West 157 cases (10 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 95 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville East 120 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 120 cases (two active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 19 newly confirmed cases Friday – nearly half in Akwesasne – to bring the regional total to 2,635. There was one in Prescott-Russell, four in SD&G, five in Cornwall and nine in Akwesasne. The number of active cases dropped by one to 144 while resolved cases jumped 20 to 2,428. Sixty-three people have died to date. There are 19 people are in hospital (no change). There are 13 active institutional outbreaks (two more than Thursday). Testing was up 378 to 105,843.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area will move to the green-prevent level of the lockdown framework on Tuesday. Read that story by clicking here.

The Upper Canada District School Board says a person at Glengarry District High School in Alexandria has tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing is underway. The school opened normally on Friday and was on a regular schedule.

St. Lawrence County (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton) added 75 newly confirmed cases Friday to bring its total to 5,423 cases. There are 544 active cases, 32 more than Thursday. Most of them are in Potsdam (742), Massena (549) and Ogdensburg (562). There are 29 in hospital and 73 deaths to date. The county has completed over 197,000 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

Strict new quarantine and testing measures for international travellers, which include staying in a hotel at their own expense for three days and a COVID-19 test, will come into force Feb. 22. People coming across the border through a land crossing will have to show proof of a negative PCR test, starting Monday.

Part of today’s provincial election in Newfoundland and Labrador is suspended after an outbreak in the eastern section of the province. Canada’s chief public health officer says it shows a rapid and sudden spread can happen where people are used to few cases.

Canada has bought an extra four million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pfizer has confirmed it will fulfill its contract to ship four million doses by the end of March. Between Pfizer and Moderna, Canada should get 84 million doses by the end of September.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.