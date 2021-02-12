Leeds-Grenville, Lanark move to level green on Tuesday

BROCKVILLE – The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area is one of two Ontario health units moving to the green-prevent category under the lockdown framework on Tuesday.

It will mean limits on social gatherings of 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart is “pleased to be returning to the framework in the green-prevent zone.”

You can read more details on the framework and green level by clicking here (opens PDF).

Once in the framework, the Ontario government says the situation will be reassessed after two weeks.

The neighbouring Eastern Ontario Health Unit area will move to the orange-restrict category.

Of the 27 health units in Ontario moving out of the stay-at-home order, one is in grey-lockdown, 11 are in red-control, nine are in orange-restrict, four are in yellow-protect and two are in green-prevent, based on public health indicators.

Toronto, Peel, York and North Bay-Parry Sound will remain in the shutdown and stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 22.