Via Rail, Unifor reach tentative deal

MONTREAL – Via Rail and the union representing three groups of workers have reached a tentative collective agreement.

The company and Unifor announced the tentative two-year deal Saturday.

Details of the agreement are not being released until both sides ratify it. That’s expected to be completed in the coming weeks by the union locals.

The deal covers approximately 2,400 off-train employees, on board train workers and shop workers, who’ve been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2019.

Both sides had postponed negotiations in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and then resumed in October last year.

The new agreement will cover to the end of the year before negotiations start again.