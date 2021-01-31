O.P.P. believe other sexual assault extortion victims may be in Rideau Lakes area

PORTLAND – Provincial police believe there may be other sexual assault victims in the area after charging a Carleton Place man with sexual assault and extortion.

A Leeds County O.P.P. officer with the Rideau Lakes detachment received information in October 2020 about a possible sexual assault.

Following an investigation by the Leeds County Crime Unit, a 38-year-old Carleton Place man was charged, the O.P.P. announced Friday (Jan. 29).

“Investigators are concerned there may have been similar incidents involving other victims,” Const. Erin Cranton said in a news release.

Anyone with information or who may be a victim are urged to contact O.P.P.