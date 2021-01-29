Paws left at Gananoque home

GANANOQUE – Town police are investigating a disturbing case after someone left animal remains outside a home either Thursday or Friday.

The Gananoque Police Service says its officers seized “what appeared to be paws of a canid animal” from a home in the southern section of the town.

Canid is a zoological term for members of the dog family, such as wolves, foxes, coyotes and domestic dogs.

Police are still trying to figure where the paws came from, who dropped them sometime overnight, the motive and how the person got them in the first place.

If you have any information, call Gananoque police or Crime Stoppers.