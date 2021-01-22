Fisticuffs over barking dog

BROCKVILLE – City police have charged a woman after a neighbour was punched in the face Thursday afternoon.

Police say the squabble between downtown neighbours around 3:15 p.m. over a barking dog turned ugly when a 36-year-old woman allegedly lashed out, striking the victim in the face.

The woman is charged with assault.

As for the victim, Staff Sgt. Andrew Harvie told Brockville Newswatch they are “not aware” of any medical treatment for the person.