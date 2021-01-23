Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday January 23, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, January 23, 2021:

There have been 250,226 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,662 (or 1.1 per cent) from the previous day. There are 219,262 people recovered from the virus while 5,701 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 9,196,591 of which 41,819 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 737,407. The country has 18,828 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,128 in British Columbia, 1,512 in Alberta, 247 in Saskatchewan, 795 in Manitoba, 5,701 in Ontario, 9,361 in Quebec, 13 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added four newly confirmed cases on Friday to bring the regional total to 785. There are 20 active (two fewer than Thursday) and 711 recovered (six more than Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 54. There is one person in hospital, one fewer than Thursday, and that person is in the ICU. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 133 cases (eight active), Lanark County West 138 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville Central 83 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 117 cases (three active) and Leeds-Grenville West 113 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 36 cases on Friday to bring the regional total to 2,333 confirmed cases. There were seven in Prescott-Russell, 10 in SD&G, 11 in Cornwall and eight in Akwesasne. Of all cases, 542 are active (two fewer than Thursday) and 1,741 are resolved (36 more than Thursday). The number of deaths increased by two to 50. The number of people in hospital dropped by two to 21. Patients in ICU dropped by one to five. Active institutional outbreaks is 15. Testing increased by 643 to 99,946.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s been assured by the CEO of Pfizer that Canada will receive “hundreds of thousands” of COVID-19 vaccine the week of Feb. 15 and the following weeks. Trudeau added that Canada will receive all four million doses promised before March 31. On Monday, it will be a year since the the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Canada.

Prime Minister Trudeau says people should not be travelling for spring break. “No one should be taking a vacation abroad right now. If you’ve got one planned, cancel it, and don’t book a trip for spring break.” Inter-provincial travel should also not take place. Trudeau met Thursday with the premiers about border and travel issues.

If you’re expecting a package in the mail from outside Canada, you might be waiting a while. Processing of international mail at the Canada Post facility in Mississauga has ground to a halt after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) staff pulled out after 120 Canada Post staff tested positive for COVID-19. Inspection of the mail is on hold until CBSA staff come back.

The provincial government is spending $2 million on a Niagara-based company to expand its production of soap and sanitizer dispensers. The Ontario Together Fund project is expected to create 75 new jobs and retain 96 positions at Ophardt Hygiene Technologies.

Starting Tuesday, Air Canada says customers aged two or older are required to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof they’ve recovered from the virus if they are flying to the U.S., under new rules from the Biden administration. Roughly three weeks ago, Canada required the same for travellers flying into the country.

