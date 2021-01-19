Warning for dog owners from Gananoque police

GANANOQUE – Town police are warning dog owners after they’ve received reports of food items left along walking routes for neighbourhood pets.

“Police have received two reports of suspicious food items left at various locations within the Town of Gananoque,” the service said Tuesday. “Currently, there are no signs of malicious intent.”

Police remind owners that they have to have their dog on a leash and to pay careful attention to their surroundings.

In nearby Front of Yonge Township, Leeds County O.P.P. are investigating after meatballs laced with some white powder were found along a roadway earlier this month.

Provincial police also say a puppy in the Rockport-Mallorytown area became ill and was taken to the veterinarian but it’s not known “how or when the animal could have ingested anything harmful.”

Police don’t know whether the two cases in Front of Yonge are connected.