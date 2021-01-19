Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday January 19, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, January 19, 2021:

There have been 240,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,578 (or 1.1 per cent) from the previous day. There are 206,310 people recovered from the virus while 5,433 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 8,965,747 of which 18,481 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 715,072. The country has 18,120 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,078 in British Columbia, 1,447 in Alberta, 219 in Saskatchewan, 773 in Manitoba, 5,433 in Ontario, 9,087 in Quebec, 12 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added nine newly confirmed cases on Monday to bring the regional total to 772. There are 22 active (four fewer than Friday) and 696 recovered (13 more than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 54. There is no one in hospital and one active institutional outbreak (Kemptville Retirement Living). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 130 cases (10 active), Lanark County West 132 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 82 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville East 114 cases (three active) and Leeds-Grenville West 113 cases (two active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 98 cases between Friday and Monday to bring the regional total to 2,201 confirmed cases. There were 20 in Prescott-Russell, 34 in SD&G and 44 in Cornwall. Of all cases, 638 are active (39 more than Friday) and 1,519 are resolved (58 more than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 44, two more than Friday. Five more people are in hospital, bringing the total to 31. Another person is in ICU, bringing that total to six. There are 16 active institutional outbreaks, four more than Friday. Testing increased by 617 to 98,136.

A new hospital in Vaughan is being used to ease capacity due to COVID-19 cases. The facility has 35 critical care beds and 150 medical beds. Patients from overcrowded GTA hospitals will be transferred there, Premier Doug Ford announced Monday.

Alberta is no longer taking appointments for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine – a direct fallout of Pfizer reducing vaccine deliveries. Manitoba has also stopped appointments for second doses.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.