Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday January 11, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, January 11, 2021:

There have been 215,782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,945 (or 1.9 per cent) from the previous day. There are 180,720 people recovered from the virus while 4,983 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 8,501,611 of which 39,362 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 660,289. The country has 16,950 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 988 in British Columbia, 1,284 in Alberta, 191 in Saskatchewan, 738 in Manitoba, 4,983 in Ontario, 8,686 in Quebec, nine in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 736 confirmed cases with 48 active and 635 recovered. There have been 53 deaths to date. There is one institutional outbreak. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 117 cases (five active), Lanark County West 124 cases (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central 77 cases (14 active), Leeds-Grenville East 109 cases (nine active) and Leeds-Grenville West 109 cases (10 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 1,805 cases of which 565 are active and 1,203 are resolved. There have been 36 deaths. The number of people in hospital is 15 with three in ICU. There are 15 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 94,706.

Quebec had another 2,588 coronavirus cases on Sunday as the province entered its second day of an mandatory curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Dozens of tickets were handed on the first night of the curfew.

Federal Green Party leader Annamie Paul, standing outside St. George’s Care Community in Toronto Sunday, says her father died during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Paul is calling on provincial officials and the public to protect long-term care homes. St. George’s is the largest virus outbreak in the province with 43 residents and 28 staff with the virus.

For the first time in nearly two months, Nova Scotia officials had no new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. But the province is not out of the woods, according to the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Africa surpassed three million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 72,000 deaths. Almost a third of the cases are in South Africa. The country is dealing with a variant of the virus.

There could be coronavirus fallout from the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. With all the rioters unmasked, health experts think there’s a strong likelihood it will turn into a super spreader event.

