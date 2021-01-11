Four people unaccounted for after Oxford Mills house fire

OXFORD MILLS – Provincial police say they have not been able to locate four people following a weekend house fire near Oxford Mills.

North Grenville firefighters and police were at the Stone Road home around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

“Four people are currently unaccounted for,” Acting Sgt. Annie Collins said.

The fire scene has been turned over to the Ontario Fire Marshal.

The OFM usually investigates fires when there are severe injuries, loss of life, some criminal element or where damage is over $1 million.

The cause has not been determined.