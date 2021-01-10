Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday January 10, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, January 10, 2021:

There have been 211,837 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,443 (or 1.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 178,224 people recovered from the virus while 4,922 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 8,439,303 of which 61,228 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 652,473. The country has 16,833 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 988 in British Columbia, 1,272 in Alberta, 191 in Saskatchewan, 733 in Manitoba, 4,922 in Ontario, 8,647 in Quebec, nine in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 736 confirmed cases with 48 active and 635 recovered. There have been 53 deaths to date. There is one institutional outbreak. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East (five active), Lanark County West (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central (14 active), Leeds-Grenville East (nine active) and Leeds-Grenville West (10 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 1,805 cases of which 565 are active and 1,203 are resolved. There have been 36 deaths. The number of people in hospital is 15 with three in ICU. There are 15 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 94,706.

The provincial government has expanded the list of essential workers eligible for free child care while school is in remote learning. The list includes Canada Post workers, RCMP and CBSA employees and workers at homeless shelters and CAS. Remote learning has been extended to Jan. 25.

Daily Quebec coronavirus case numbers soared above 3,000 for the first time with 3,127 new cases and 41 new deaths reported Saturday. It was also the start of a curfew – the first province to do so in Canada.

The country’s deputy chief public health officer believes any skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine will subside once the shot is widely available. Priority groups of health care and front line workers are being inoculated now as part of the first phase.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have received their COVID-19 vaccination. The first shots were given Saturday at Windsor Castle for the 94-year-old Queen and her 99-year-old husband.

