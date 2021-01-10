Brockville police triage non-emergency calls to separate unit

BROCKVILLE – Some calls to the Brockville police department that don’t require an officer on site will now be handled over the phone or by email.

The Brockville Service Service has assigned an officer to an alternate response unit.

“The addition of the alternate response unit will permit more time for our patrol officers to perform core-policing functions in the community,” Chief Scott Fraser said Friday.

The chief adds that it will be a “safe opportunity to respond to calls” during the pandemic.

The alternate response unit is available by contacting the police station or emailing info@brockvillepolice.com.