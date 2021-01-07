Brockville among cheapest Ontario cities for car insurance

BROCKVILLE – Brockville and Cornwall are among the cheapest cities in Ontario when it comes to car insurance.

That’s according to a report by Canadian insurance and financial comparison website RatesDotCa, which compared premiums of Ontario cities based on a 35-year-old driver of a 2017 Honda Civic with a clean driving record.

The average Ontario premium in December 2020 was $1,616 a year – a 9.7 per cent increase since 2018.

For cities and towns with a population greater than 15,000, Brockville and Kingston were $1,103 annually while Cornwall’s average rate was a little bit higher at $1,107 per year.

Other places with the cheapest insurance were Grimsby, Waterdown, Sudbury, Sarnia, St. Thomas, Petawawa, Russell, Napanee, Port Hope, Cobourg, Collingwood, Owen Sound and Stratford.

Not surprisingly, municipalities around the Greater Toronto Area were the most expensive with Brampton at the top of the Ontario list at $2,698 a year.

Outside the GTA, Ottawa was among the 10 most expensive urban centers with a yearly rate of $1,213.