SPENCERVILLE – A man has died in a snowmobile crash, northeast of Spencerville.

Provincial police say 40-year-old Matthew Vandine of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township died in hospital after his machine crashed in the ditch along Millar Road and rolled around 4 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 6).

Grenville County O.P.P. and traffic collision investigators are still determining the cause of the crash.