Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday January 3, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, January 3, 2021:

There have been 187,998 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,363 (or 1.8 per cent) from the previous day. There are 160,526 people recovered from the virus while 4,625 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 8,054,029 of which 41,709 have pending results.

Health Canada did not update stats Saturday night. Canada’s last known coronavirus case total is 572,982. The country has 15,472 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 893 in British Columbia, 1,046 in Alberta, 154 in Saskatchewan, 661 in Manitoba, 4,474 in Ontario, 8,165 in Quebec, eight in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 674 confirmed cases, of which 28 are active and 593 are recovered. There have been 53 deaths to date. There are no institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East (two active), Lanark County West (10 active), Leeds-Grenville Central (two active), Leeds-Grenville East (eight active) and Leeds-Grenville West (five active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 1,434 confirmed cases with 296 active cases and 1,105 resolved. There have been 33 deaths to date. Six people are in hospital. There are 15 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 94,719. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 832 cases (151 active), SD&G 284 cases (62 active), Cornwall 267 cases (71 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 51 cases (12 active).

Two more members of Alberta’s United Conservative government have come under focus for travelling abroad while the government is recommending people stay home. MLA Jeremy Nixon was ordered to cut his Hawaii trip short while Tanya Fir apologized for going to the U.S. to visit a family member. This comes after the municipal affairs minister had also vacationed in Hawaii.

A doctor in northern Mexico had a severe reaction to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The 32-year-old woman is in the ICU after having trouble breathing, brain inflammation and convulsions about 30 minutes after taking the shot.

Prosecutors are looking at possible criminal charges after an underground New Year’s Eve party in western France. When police tried to shut down the massive party, they were met with people lobbing bottles and stones. More than 1,200 people have been fined, according to the French interior minister.

A drone delivery pilot project in Alberta is being studied by the World Health Organization as a possible way to deliver vaccines and medical supplies in developing countries.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.