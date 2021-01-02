Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday January 2, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, January 2, 2021:

Public Health Ontario did not update statistics due to the New Year’s Day statutory holiday. Statistics will be released at 10:30 a.m. today (Saturday). At last check, the province had 182,159 confirmed cases with 156,012 people recovered and 4,530 deaths. The number of Ontario people tested is approaching eight million.

Canada’s coronavirus case total has not been updated since Dec. 30. The country has over 572,982 cases and 15,472 deaths.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 674 confirmed cases, of which 28 are active and 593 are recovered. There have been 53 deaths to date. There are no institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (eight active), Leeds-Grenville Central (two active), Leeds-Grenville West (five active), Lanark County West (10 active) and Lanark County East (two active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 1,434 confirmed cases with 296 active cases and 1,105 resolved. There have been 33 deaths to date. Six people are in hospital. There are 15 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 94,719. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 832 cases (151 active), SD&G 284 cases (62 active), Cornwall 267 cases (71 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 51 cases (12 active).

Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard has apologized for going on a Hawaiian vacation during the pandemic. She won’t face any sanction though as Premier Jason Kenney says there was no policy for officials to remain in the country. Kenney has now ordered all cabinet ministers not to travel outside the country unless it’s for government business.

The Ontario Hospital Association says January and February will be “brutal” if the rate of new COVID-19 cases continues. More cases are expected to come in as part of the fallout of Christmas and New Year gatherings.

California had a new daily record of 585 coronavirus-related deaths. The state has become the first to exceed 25,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The United States has not surpassed 20 million cases of coronavirus.

New Year’s Day polar dips took on a new look in the age of coronavirus. Instead of gathering in large crowds, like the Courage Polar Bear Dip on the shore of Lake Ontario in Oakville, people recorded themselves plunging into backyard kiddie pools.

