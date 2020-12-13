Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday December 13, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, December 13, 2020:

There have been 138,504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,873 (or 1.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 118,350 people recovered from the virus while 3,933 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 6,904,453 of which 67,654 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 454,852. The country has 13,350 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 598 in British Columbia, 697 in Alberta, 86 in Saskatchewan, 483 in Manitoba, 3,933 in Ontario, 7,475 in Quebec, eight in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 569 confirmed cases, of which 59 are active and 457 are recovered. The number of deaths to date is 53. There are two active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (12 active), Leeds-Grenville Central (eight active), Leeds-Grenville West (28 active), Lanark County West (nine active) and Lanark County East (two active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 1,067 confirmed cases, of which 292 are active and 743 are resolved. The number of deaths is 32. Eight people are in hospital. There are 10 active outbreaks (includes nursing and retirement homes, lodging homes, group homes, schools and daycare). Testing is at 87,900. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 642 cases (133 active), SD&G 208 cases (90 active), Cornwall 181 cases (68 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 36 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Health Canada is warning people who have severe allergic reactions to check with their doctor before getting the COVID-19 vaccine. A couple of health care workers in the U.K. had severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine and have since recovered.

The first vaccines in the U.S. will begin arriving in states on Monday morning. UPS and FedEx will be delivering the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to 150 distribution centers.

Country music singer Charley Pride, who had more than 30 hits from the late 60s to the early 80s, including “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’”, has died from complications from coronavirus. He was 86. Pride was the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

