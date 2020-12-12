Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday December 12, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, December 12, 2020:

There have been 136,631 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,848 (or 1.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 116,432 people recovered from the virus while 3,916 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 6,839,193 of which 69,280 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 448,841. The country has 13,251 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 598 in British Columbia, 684 in Alberta, 75 in Saskatchewan, 465 in Manitoba, 3,916 in Ontario, 7,435 in Quebec, eight in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 12 new COVID-19 cases Thursday to bring the regional total to 569 confirmed cases, of which 59 are active (10 more than Thursday) and 457 are recovered (two more than Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 53. There are two active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (12 active), Leeds-Grenville Central (eight active), Leeds-Grenville West (28 active), Lanark County West (nine active) and Lanark County East (two active).

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region will be moving from Green to Yellow in the Ontario government’s restriction framework starting Monday. The additional restrictions will limit hours of operation for certain businesses – namely bars, restaurants and gyms – and limit the number of people seated in certain establishments.

With Leeds, Grenville and Lanark moving to Yellow, Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township is suspending all recreation and leisure programs until Jan. 4. Council and committee meetings are going virtual and public access to the municipal office will be appointment only between Dec. 24 and Jan. 31, 2021.

A person at Rideau Vista Public School in Westport has tested positive for the virus. The health unit has determined there is no risk exposure at the school, the Upper Canada District School Board said. The school remains open and is operating normally.

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has cancelled a chili cook-off and Christmas cocktail event it had planned for next week saying “we felt we need to be socially responsible” given the number of people who normally attend and with coronavirus cases rising. The social had been a month in the making. The chamber says the event sponsors agreed to donate their sponsorship to the Toy Mountain campaign – $1,800.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added 10 coronavirus cases Friday to bring the regional total to 1,067 confirmed cases, of which 292 are active (eight more than Thursday) and 743 are resolved (two more than Thursday). The number of deaths is 32. Eight people are in hospital. There are 10 active outbreaks (includes nursing and retirement homes, lodging homes, group homes, schools and daycare). Testing increased by 440 to 87,900.

As reported earlier this week, the province has confirmed the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move to the Orange-Restrict level on Monday.

The province says the first phase of vaccinations will start Tuesday with a pilot project in Toronto and Ottawa where 2,500 health care workers will get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Federal modelling predicts the number of people who will die from the virus in this country will reach 15,000 by Christmas Day. Cases are on a rapid growth trajectory and are estimated to exceed 10,000 per day later this month.

Alberta’s leading doctor is asking people not to crowd into malls and restaurants this weekend before new control measures are put in place. Cases continue to spike with another 1,738 cases and 18 additional deaths. Further shutdowns of businesses and services are coming tomorrow (Sunday).

Quebec reported another 1,713 cases on Friday and another six deaths. A partial lockdown has been in place in Montreal and Quebec City since the beginning of October. The premier is considering further restrictions to stem the surge in cases.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.