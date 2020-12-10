North Dundas man charged after three women burned in October bonfire

SOUTH DUNDAS – A North Dundas man has been charged after three people were severely burned in an October bonfire in the township.

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry O.P.P. say their investigation has concluded that a man had put a “fuel source” into the bonfire on Oct. 24 at a property on County Road 16.

Three female victims were hospitalized and treated for severe burns to their bodies and faces.

A 26-year-old North Dundas man is scheduled to appear in a Morrisburg court on Jan. 5, 2021 on three counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.