North Dundas man charged after three women burned in October bonfire
SOUTH DUNDAS – A North Dundas man has been charged after three people were severely burned in an October bonfire in the township.
Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry O.P.P. say their investigation has concluded that a man had put a “fuel source” into the bonfire on Oct. 24 at a property on County Road 16.
Three female victims were hospitalized and treated for severe burns to their bodies and faces.
A 26-year-old North Dundas man is scheduled to appear in a Morrisburg court on Jan. 5, 2021 on three counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
Thumbs Up(1)Thumbs Down(4)