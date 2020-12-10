Unclaimed $100K lottery ticket still out there

EASTERN ONTARIO – There’s a Lotto Max ticket somewhere in “rural Eastern Ontario” that’s worth $100,000 and time is running out.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says the ticket from the Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 draw will be void in two weeks.

The winning Encore number is 1932850 and the ticket has matched the last six of the seven digits in the exact order.

OLG won’t say the exact location in rural Eastern Ontario the ticket was sold because that is part of the validation process when the person collects their prize.

If you have it, call the OLG Support Center at 1-800-387-0098.