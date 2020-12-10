Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday December 10, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, December 10, 2020:

There have been 132,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,890 (or 1.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 112,875 people recovered from the virus while 3,836 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 6,714,333 of which 54,613 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 435,330. The country has 12,983 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 559 in British Columbia, 653 in Alberta, 71 in Saskatchewan, 438 in Manitoba, 3,836 in Ontario, 7,349 in Quebec, seven in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added nine COVID-19 cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 543 confirmed cases, of which 40 are active (one more than Tuesday) and 450 are recovered (eight more than Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 53. There are two active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (11 active), Leeds-Grenville Central (eight active), Leeds-Grenville West (13 active), Lanark County West (six active) and Lanark County East (two active).

The Leeds-Grenville and Kingston health units are dealing with an outbreak at a car dealership and a collision center in Gananoque. Read that story here.

Another indicator of the risks associated with getting together for parties. People who went to house parties in the University District of Kingston, Ont. are being told to monitor for symptoms after a couple of COVID-19 cases were traced back to those parties on Dec. 4 and 5.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added 40 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring the regional total to 1,027 confirmed cases, of which 260 are active (39 more than Tuesday) and 736 are resolved (one more than Tuesday). There were 31 more in Cornwall (the reported increase is confusing because it comes with a notation that says it “includes 31 cases from UCSDG” yet there is no drop of 31 cases for the SD&G total), six in Prescott-Russell and three more in SD&G. The number of deaths to date is 31. Eight people are in hospital, one more than Tuesday. There are seven active outbreaks. Testing increased by 498 to 87,057.

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in Canada. The first 249,000 doses are expected next week and will be distributed to 14 injection sites across the country. There could be up to four million doses by March.

Federal health officials expect to have enough vaccines to give all Canadians the COVID-19 shots before the end of September 2021. Health Canada is currently reviewing three other vaccines including Moderna.

Just like Manitoba, neighbouring Saskatchewan is not likely to ease public health restrictions to allow more people to gather for the holidays. The current limit for private gatherings is a maximum of five.

The Toronto International Celebration Church has filed a constitutional challenge against the Ontario government’s COVID-19 restrictions. The church argues that the restrictions for areas under lockdown go against the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Five samples from a mink farm in British Columbia have come back positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in people. There were five positive test results. The farm is under quarantine.

