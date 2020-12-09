COVID-19 outbreak at Gananoque car dealership, collision center

GANANOQUE – If you’ve been to a Gananoque General Motors dealership or a Gananoque collision center in the past week you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

There’s been an “outbreak of cases” at Gananoque Chev Buick GMC Cadillac on King Street East and the CSN Gananoque Collision Center on Herbert Street, according to a joint statement from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit and the Kingston, Frontenac Lennox and Addington Health Unit released Wednesday.

The dealership includes the sales, parts and service/garage areas.

The health units didn’t say exactly how many cases have occurred at both locations.

“All customers…from December 2 to December 8, 2020 are advised to assess your interactions. Persons who interacted with staff during this time may have been exposed to COVID-19. We therefore recommend that you monitor yourself for symptoms and get tested should any develop,” the health units stated.

Both public health departments say they have identified and “reached out to many of the high-risk contacts.”

The Leeds-Grenville health unit will be arranging an EMS-run pop-up testing site in Gananoque tomorrow (Dec. 10) at the local recreation center in the wake of the outbreak.