Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday December 4, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, December 4, 2020:

There have been 121,746 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,824 (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 103,239 people recovered from the virus while 3,712 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 6,406,655 of which 58,320 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 396,270. The country has 12,407 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 481 in British Columbia, 575 in Alberta, 54 in Saskatchewan, 353 in Manitoba, 3,712 in Ontario, 7,155 in Quebec, seven in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area jumped three cases Thursday to bring the regional total to 500 confirmed cases, of which 16 are active (two more than Wednesday) and 431 are recovered (one more than Wednesday). One person is still in hospital, in the ICU on a ventilator. The number of deaths to date is 53. There is now two active institutional outbreak (Sherwood Park Manor in Brockville and FoxRun in Gananoque). The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central (two active), Leeds-Grenville West (four active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (six active).

One person at St. Mary Catholic High School in Brockville has tested positive for the virus, according to the health unit. There are no changes at the school because the person was not infectious while at the school. The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario also has reported at least one COVID-19 case at St. Edward Catholic School in Westport. One class has been closed, states the CDSBEO website, due to the situation but the school remains open.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added eight cases Thursday to bring the regional total to 899 confirmed cases, of which 135 are active (five more than Wednesday) and 734 are resolved (three more than Wednesday). There were four new cases in Prescott-Russell, one in Cornwall and three in Akwesasne. The number of deaths to date is 31. Five people are in hospital. There are three active outbreaks (includes nursing homes, schools and daycare). Testing increased by 410 to 84,691.

Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, gave an overview Thursday of the vaccine rollout in 2021. Njoo says they want to vaccinate Canadians “as many as quickly as possible.” The government has deals with seven vaccine manufacturers and expects to inoculate three million Canadians to start. The Pfizer vaccine could be approved in Canada by next week and Moderna’s by the end of the month.

Canada will do a test run Monday of the vaccine distribution plan with all provinces and territories. Canadian Forces Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin says the goal is to get those involved used to the extreme requirements for vaccine distribution.

The Ontario government is spending another $4.4 million on the tourism sector, hard hit by COVID-19. The money will allow for “safe experiences,” such as virtual events and festivals. The first batch of 27 recipients were announced Thursday by Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod. Outside of Ottawa, the closest eastern Ontario recipients were in Kingston and Belleville.

The provincial government will announce its vaccine task force today. The group will plan the rollout of the shots in 2021. Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott said Thursday the final paperwork was being completed for members of the task force, which will include medical, IT and logistic experts.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.