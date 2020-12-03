Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday December 3, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, December 3, 2020:

There have been 119,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,723 (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 101,698 people recovered from the virus while 3,698 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 6,353,782 of which 49,574 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 389,775. The country has 12,325 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 469 in British Columbia, 561 in Alberta, 53 in Saskatchewan, 342 in Manitoba, 3,698 in Ontario, 7,125 in Quebec, seven in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added four new cases on Wednesday to bring the regional total to 497 confirmed cases, of which 14 are active and 430 are recovered. One person is still in hospital, in the ICU on a ventilator. The number of deaths to date is 53. There is now one active institutional outbreak (FoxRun in Gananoque, details below on second outbreak not yet recorded in daily stats). The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central (two active), Leeds-Grenville West (four active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (six active).

A resident at a Brockville nursing home has tested positive for the virus. The health unit says infection control measures have been put in place at Sherwood Park Manor, which now has an outbreak status. The resident has been isolated. An outbreak is declared in long-term care when at least one resident or staff member has a lab confirmed case. Sherwood Park Manor Administrator Alfred O’Rourke says it’s a “concerning time” for the home and families of loved ones.

LGL Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart says they are seeing a shift to local residents being infected by coronavirus after having contacts in Kingston. Previously, it was tied to travel to Ottawa, she told Lake 88 Wednesday. She says people should be aware there’s “potential risk” going to Kingston and that it’s better to stick close to home.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added 17 cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 891 confirmed cases, of which 130 are active (seven more than Tuesday) and 731 are resolved (10 more than Tuesday). There were 12 new cases in Prescott-Russell, two in SD&G and three in Cornwall. The number of deaths to date is 31. Five people are in hospital. There are three active outbreaks (includes nursing homes, schools and daycare), one more than Tuesday. Testing increased by 444 to 84,281.

Two people at North Dundas District High School have tested positive for COVID-19. The school board says there are no changes to the schedule at the County Road 43 high school near Chesterville. Because no outbreak has been declared, it would appear that the two cases are not linked within the school.

The United Kingdom is the first country in the world to approve the COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. The British health secretary says the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will start rolling out next week – roughly 800,000 doses. In a tweet, Canada’s Health Minister, Patty Hajdu, called the U.K. approval “encouraging.” There are vaccines by four manufacturers under review by Health Canada.

Quebec hit a new high for COVID-19 cases at 1,514 reported infections on Wednesday. The total number of cases is now 145,062. There were also 43 new reported deaths for a total of 7,125. There are 740 people in hospital, 99 in intensive care.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to reassure Canadians that a vaccine distribution plan is locked down and ready to go. The Opposition Conservatives are calling on the government to show the distribution plan and are expected to table a motion in the House of Commons today that could force the government to reveal its plan.

Canada’s top doctor says the country will get six million doses of vaccine early next year but that won’t cover top high risk populations. Dr. Theresa Tam says the list of people getting the vaccine first will need to be refined before a larger amount of doses come, likely in the spring.

