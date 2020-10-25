Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday October 25, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, October 25, 2020:

There have been 69,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 978 (or 1.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 59,424 people recovered from the virus while 3,086 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 4,870,002 of which 30,922 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 213,969. The country has 9,922 deaths from the virus – 256 in British Columbia, 300 in Alberta, 25 in Saskatchewan, 50 in Manitoba, 3,086 in Ontario, 6,132 in Quebec, four in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 426 confirmed cases regionally, of which 17 are active and 357 are recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central (two active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (eight active). One case is hospitalized in the ICU. There have been 52 deaths to date. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend)

An outbreak has been declared at the Chartwell Wedgewood retirement home in Brockville. One resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated to their room. The health unit says all infection management protocols are in place to prevent the spread to other residents.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 522 confirmed cases regionally (533 but 11 not entered into the system as per medical officer of health), 200 active and 308 resolved. There are seven people in hospital and two of those are in ICU. There are four institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 72,065. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend)

Roughly 60-70 people marched in Cornwall to protest the mandatory wearing of masks and government regulation. Read more in our sister publication, Cornwall Newswatch, here.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the country chief public health officer, is warning that more people are going to get seriously ill and die from COVID-19. Tam believes the consequences of the second wave have yet to materialize. Ontario and Quebec reported single day record highs – Quebec with 1,009 and Ontario with 978 new cases.

