Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday October 26, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, October 26, 2020:

There have been 70,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,042 (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 60,160 people recovered from the virus while 3,093 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 4,908,771 of which 23,601 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 216,104. The country has 9,946 deaths from the virus – 256 in British Columbia, 300 in Alberta, 25 in Saskatchewan, 54 in Manitoba, 3,093 in Ontario, 6,143 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 426 confirmed cases regionally, of which 17 are active and 357 are recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central (two active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (eight active). One case is hospitalized in the ICU. There have been 52 deaths to date. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 522 confirmed cases regionally (533 but 11 not entered into the system as per medical officer of health), 200 active and 308 resolved. There are seven people in hospital and two of those are in ICU. There are four institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 72,065. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend)

A Section 22 order for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area took effect this morning (Monday). Restaurants are capped at the number of people who can keep two meters (six feet) from each other to a maximum of 100 people and six people per table. Indoor fitness places are limited to 10 people per class with a facility cap of 50 people. Both restaurants and gyms must screen customers for COVID-19 and take their name and contact information. This also applies to personal care services, like hair salons, barbers, manicure and pedicure salons and tattoo studios.

Quebec has reached more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. It had 879 new cases, bringing the total to 100,114 infections, and another 11 deaths reported.

