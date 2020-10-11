Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday October 11, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, October 11, 2020:

There have been 58,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 809 (or 1.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 49,732 people recovered from the virus while 3,004 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 4,350,323 of which 56,138 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 178,117. The country has 9,585 deaths from the virus – 245 in British Columbia, 282 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 30 in Manitoba, 2,997 in Ontario, 5,936 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia. (Totals are from Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. Public Health Agency of Canada did not update its information portal on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.)

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region stands at 402 confirmed cases, of which seven are active and 343 recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central (one active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (one active) and Lanark County East (zero active). There have been 52 deaths to date. (The next update is Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 325 confirmed positive cases. Of those, 83 are active cases and 230 are resolved. Two people are in hospital (EOHU has a website error that says three hospitalized). There have been 12 deaths to date and two active institutional outbreaks (Embrun and Hawkesbury). Testing total is 67,422. (The next update is the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 13)

With the Canada-U.S. border closed to non-essential traffic, it’s having an effect on border airports. One airline at the Ogdensburg International Airport – Allegiant Air – has cancelled all flights in October and will be on winter hiatus for six weeks starting the day after New Year’s Day, according to the Watertown Daily Times.

Canada’s chief public health officer says there’s mounting evidence that the second wave could hit just as hard as the first. After a summer where people ages 20-39 were getting the virus predominately, she says the virus is now shifting toward seniors.

Quebec reported another 1,097 cases and 11 more people in hospital, including another six cases in ICU. This was the third straight day of over 1,000 cases and the province continues to be the hardest hit in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telephoned U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the PM’s office. The prime minister wished both Trump and his wife well after they contracted COVID-19.

