Serious crash on King Street West: police

BROCKVILLE – A section of King Street West is closed to traffic Saturday morning after what police are describing as a serious crash.

The “serious collision” happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of King Street West and Clarissa Street.

A section of the road from Ann Street to Perth/St. Paul Street is closed to traffic and Staff Sgt. Andrew Harvie says it will “remain closed for some time.”

No other information was immediately available.