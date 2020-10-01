Woman killed in head-on crash in Rideau Lakes Township

MORTON – A woman in her early 20s has been killed in a head-on crash on Highway 15 in Rideau Lakes Township, northeast of Seeley’s Bay.

Police say a car crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck around 4 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 30).

The driver of the car, identified as 23-year-old Sandra Gilbert of North Crosby, died at the scene.

Two people in the pickup truck were taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

A section of the highway between Sweets Corners Road and Briar Hill Road was closed for about seven hours Wednesday.