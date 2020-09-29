Police chase ends in Augusta Township

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A noon-hour chase Monday through South Dundas has led to numerous charges for a driver from Brampton.

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry O.P.P. say a number of their officers tried to stop a southbound vehicle on County Road 31 that had outrun the Ottawa Police Service earlier in the day.

Police say when speeds reached more than double the speed limit they stopped pursuing in the interest of public safety.

The vehicle was later spotted in Iroquois where an officer tried again to perform a traffic stop.

O.P.P. say the pursuit continued at “excessive speeds” on Highway 401 where the suspect hit a tractor trailer but continued going. Officers used spike strips to no avail.

The driver eventually stopped for police in Augusta Township where he was arrested.

A 26-year-old man from Brampton is facing numerous charges including flight from police and dangerous driving.