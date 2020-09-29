Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday September 29, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, September 29, 2020:

There have been 50,531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 700 (or 1.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 43,127 people recovered from the virus while 2,840 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,849,337 of which 49,586 have pending results.

Monday’s 700 new cases in Ontario is the largest single day increase since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Premier Doug Ford says the province is in a second wave of the virus and that it will be “more complicated, complex, and worse than the wave we faced earlier this year.” The province also announced $52 million to hire 3,700 front line health care workers.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 155,301. The country has 9,278 deaths from the virus – 233 in British Columbia, 265 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 20 in Manitoba, 2,840 in Ontario, 5,826 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region added three cases on Monday to bring the total to 381 confirmed cases. Eleven cases are active and 318 have recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (six active), Leeds-Grenville West (three active), Lanark County West (one active) and Lanark County East (one active). Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added 10 cases over the weekend to stand at 263 confirmed positive cases. Fifty-five are active and 196 are resolved. There are two people in hospital and 12 deaths to date. Testing increased by 1,123 to 56,911. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 167 cases (33 active), SD&G 65 cases (19 active) and Cornwall 31 cases (three active).

The Ontario Hospital Association is asking the provincial government to roll back the hot spots around the GTA and Ottawa to Stage 2. OHA President Anthony Dale is worried hospitals will become overwhelmed based on the current rate of spread of the virus.

Police say they handed out 200 tickets related to a Wasaga Beach illegal car rally over the weekend. Most of those tickets were for driving-related violations.

Montreal, Quebec City and an area south of the capital are moving to the highest COVID-19 alert level – red. Private gatherings indoors and outdoors will be prohibited for 28 days, starting Oct. 1. People cannot have visitors at their homes from another address. Bars and restaurants will be closed.

