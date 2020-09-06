Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday September 6, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, September 6, 2020:

There have been 43,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 169 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 38,847 people recovered from the virus while 2,811 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,097,453 of which 23,357 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 131,495. The country has 9,143 deaths from the virus – 211 in British Columbia, 242 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 16 in Manitoba, 2,811 in Ontario, 5,769 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region stands at 365 confirmed positive cases of which five are active, 309 are resolved and 52 people have died. (The next update to statistics won’t be until Tuesday afternoon)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 200 confirmed positive cases, 20 are active and 168 are resolved. There are no people in hospital and there are 12 deaths to date. Testing stands at 42,750.

