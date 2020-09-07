Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday September 7, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, September 7, 2020:

There have been 43,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 158 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 38,958 people recovered from the virus while 2,813 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,126,408 of which 17,698 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 131,895. The country has 9,145 deaths from the virus – 211 in British Columbia, 242 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 16 in Manitoba, 2,813 in Ontario, 5,769 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region stands at 365 confirmed positive cases of which five are active, 309 are resolved and 52 people have died. (The next update to statistics won’t be until Tuesday afternoon)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 200 confirmed positive cases, 20 are active and 168 are resolved. There are no people in hospital and there are 12 deaths to date. Testing stands at 42,750. (The next update to statistics won’t be until Tuesday afternoon)

The Ontario government says municipalities won’t have to run their mock emergency exercises this year. Since they are already actively engaging their emergency management procedures and programs, Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones suspended the 2020 requirement.

Canada’s health agency is recommending provinces and territories figure out alternative ways to deliver the flu shot, such as allowing pharmacists or paramedics to administer it where it’s not allowed already. The Public Health Agency of Canada expects a run on the influenza vaccines with the potential double threat of flu coupled with COVID-19. Almost two million extra doses have been ordered this year.

