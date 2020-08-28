Arrest in Prescott drug bust

PRESCOTT – Police seized methamphetamine and cocaine during a drug bust in the west end of Prescott Thursday.

The O.P.P.’s Street Crime Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit, searched a home on Ann Street yesterday.

In addition to the meth pills, crystal meth and cocaine, officers also found a set of brass knuckles and other drug paraphernalia.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and charged with drug trafficking and for having an unauthorized weapon.

She will appear in a Brockville court in October.