Three new COVID-19 cases in LGL

Editor’s note: This story has been updated at 6:25 p.m. Friday with a clarification from the source regarding a possible case in long-term care. It changes the number of active cases from 10 to nine, following health unit inquiries by Brockville Newswatch.

BROCKVILLE – The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added three more COVID-19 cases Friday to bring the regional total to 366 confirmed cases.

The health unit says one case is a close contact with another positive case reported earlier this week.

The other two cases are “not related to any current active cases in our region.”

There are now nine active cases – all in the community (six in the Grenville County area and another three in eastern Lanark County)

There was a tenth case, which the health unit initially identified as being in a nursing home, before it revised the number of active cases from 10 to nine after inquires from this publication.

“There is an inconclusive positive test under investigation in a long-term care facility that came from routine testing and appeared in the report today. An outbreak will be declared if there is a conclusive confirmed positive case,” health unit spokeswoman Susan Healey wrote in an email to Brockville Newswatch.

The facility with the suspected case has not been named. According to Ministry of Health rules, an outbreak is declared as soon as there is one lab-confirmed positive case in a resident or worker.

The number of deaths and recoveries remains the same at 52 and 304.