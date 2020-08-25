Man dies in pickup truck rollover on Highway 15

PORTLAND – A man from the Smiths Falls area is dead after a single vehicle rollover on Highway 15 Monday night (Aug. 24).

Provincial police say 40-year-old Thomas Jessie Long of Montague Township died after his pickup truck left Highway 15 at County Road 5, northeast of Portland, and rolled in the ditch.

Rideau Lakes Township firefighters had to extricate Long from the truck but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Hydro One also had to replace a pole that was damaged in the crash and also restore power to the area.